Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1760 North Fairfax Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1760 North Fairfax Avenue

1760 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1760 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
One-of-a-kind jewel in the hills with views and quiet. Newly Renovated, Furnished home in 1926 duplex. Quiet sanctuary away from fray in great neighborhood with loads of greenery. Off the beaten path, yet walk to restaurants, Sunset5 Theaters, shopping, and Runyon Canyon hiking trails.

Airy and bright loft feel. Wood beamed high ceilings, crown molding, tray ceiling detail, immaculate hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, stained glass windows, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases, desk nook, wrap around private deck and yard. Well maintained by on-site owner.

Amenities include: Central heat and AC, secure garage, Direct TV (Showtime/HBO included), new large capacity washer-dryer, gas stove, tankless/on-demand hot water heater, and whole building Life Source water purification system (removes city chemicals--shower in the same water thats healthy to drink)!

Turn key and fully furnished with original art and one-of-a-kind pieces throughout. New plush 8-foot down filled sofa, flat screen TV, natural organic wool and cotton (non-toxic) latex foam mattress for a cool comfortable sleep, 400 thread count sheets, plenty of closet space and stacks of plush towels in the bathroom. Kitchen boasts all appliances, dishes and kitchen necessities. Out door deck furniture and landscaped garden.

Truly a charmed good luck place. Also Bradley Coopers first LA home (with numerous upgrades since then)!

Possibly consider dog. Move in ready. Non-Smoking building.

Just like having your own home without the hassle.

Happy to answer any questions.
Please Call or Text

NOTE: 1-year lease (or longer if desired). Will consider shorter terms with rent & deposit variation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1760 North Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1760 North Fairfax Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 North Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1760 North Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 North Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 North Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 North Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
