1760 North Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

One-of-a-kind jewel in the hills with views and quiet. Newly Renovated, Furnished home in 1926 duplex. Quiet sanctuary away from fray in great neighborhood with loads of greenery. Off the beaten path, yet walk to restaurants, Sunset5 Theaters, shopping, and Runyon Canyon hiking trails.



Airy and bright loft feel. Wood beamed high ceilings, crown molding, tray ceiling detail, immaculate hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, stained glass windows, recessed lighting, built-in bookcases, desk nook, wrap around private deck and yard. Well maintained by on-site owner.



Amenities include: Central heat and AC, secure garage, Direct TV (Showtime/HBO included), new large capacity washer-dryer, gas stove, tankless/on-demand hot water heater, and whole building Life Source water purification system (removes city chemicals--shower in the same water thats healthy to drink)!



Turn key and fully furnished with original art and one-of-a-kind pieces throughout. New plush 8-foot down filled sofa, flat screen TV, natural organic wool and cotton (non-toxic) latex foam mattress for a cool comfortable sleep, 400 thread count sheets, plenty of closet space and stacks of plush towels in the bathroom. Kitchen boasts all appliances, dishes and kitchen necessities. Out door deck furniture and landscaped garden.



Truly a charmed good luck place. Also Bradley Coopers first LA home (with numerous upgrades since then)!



Possibly consider dog. Move in ready. Non-Smoking building.



Just like having your own home without the hassle.



Happy to answer any questions.

Please Call or Text



NOTE: 1-year lease (or longer if desired). Will consider shorter terms with rent & deposit variation.