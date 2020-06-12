1759 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f8477f027 ----

Darling Hollywood Treasure with Exposed Brick! Central Location



Say hello to this private and serene Hollywood residence. This Historic property encompasses newly renovated units. Located in the center of all that Hollywood has to offer, This apartment is next doorto the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theater, the Dolby Theater, Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Center



Old world meets modern grace with classic artistry and updated appliances throughout thisapartment. This charming unit features an open living room with exposed brick, french windows, immaculate hardwood floors, spacious dining area, arched entryways, and classic textured walls. The kitchen has all of the amenities you desire with large appliances and sleek white cabinetry. Providing an abundance of space to hold the ingredients for your next culinary creation.



This is the home you have been waiting for! A space like this does not come around often. Act now and make this dreamy Hollywood wonder your new home! No need for a car at this prime address. Excitement is always just a stone's throw away plus convenient tothe Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Rafi at424-400-7010



KEY FEATURES:

All Utilities and WIFI included.

Newly renovated

Pet-friendly

Large windows/natural light

tons of storage space

Parking lot available nearby foran additional fee

Recess lights

Laundry Onsite

Open Floor Plan



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease

pictures and description may not be exact unit