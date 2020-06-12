All apartments in Los Angeles
1759 Orchid Avenue
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

1759 Orchid Avenue

1759 North Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1759 North Orchid Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f8477f027 ----
Darling Hollywood Treasure with Exposed Brick! Central Location

Say hello to this private and serene Hollywood residence. This Historic property encompasses newly renovated units. Located in the center of all that Hollywood has to offer, This apartment is next doorto the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theater, the Dolby Theater, Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Center

Old world meets modern grace with classic artistry and updated appliances throughout thisapartment. This charming unit features an open living room with exposed brick, french windows, immaculate hardwood floors, spacious dining area, arched entryways, and classic textured walls. The kitchen has all of the amenities you desire with large appliances and sleek white cabinetry. Providing an abundance of space to hold the ingredients for your next culinary creation.

This is the home you have been waiting for! A space like this does not come around often. Act now and make this dreamy Hollywood wonder your new home! No need for a car at this prime address. Excitement is always just a stone's throw away plus convenient tothe Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Rafi at424-400-7010

KEY FEATURES:
All Utilities and WIFI included.
Newly renovated
Pet-friendly
Large windows/natural light
tons of storage space
Parking lot available nearby foran additional fee
Recess lights
Laundry Onsite
Open Floor Plan

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease
pictures and description may not be exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
1759 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 Orchid Avenue have?
Some of 1759 Orchid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 Orchid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Orchid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

