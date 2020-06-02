1757 KELTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing large 2 bed 2 bath upper duplex with Pool near UCLA and Westwood Village with great curb appeal. There is a large breakfast area plus a separate dining room for entertaining and formal living area. Fully equipped kitchen including washer and dryer. Bedrooms are all big with lots of closet space and master opens up to pool. This home can come furnished or unfurnished. Located minutes to UCLA, Brentwood, Century City and near the 405/10 freeway for an easy commute, this home sits on an upscale residential street, but yet in the center of a college town. Hurry - this won't last long!