Los Angeles, CA
1753 W 51st Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:28 AM

1753 W 51st Street

1753 West 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1753 West 51st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Back on the market after a few months of repairs. BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER NOW IN UNIT! 1000 SQ FT unit with spacious living area features updated plumbing, electrical, roof, and heating and air. Kitchen has updated dishwasher, stovetop/oven, cabinets, tiled countertops and backsplash. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with new fixtures, sink, toilet, and shower stalls. Front yard in enclosed gate with drought tolerate landscaping. This unit comes with one parking space in enclosed garage. Plenty of street parking. Close to public transportation; 2.7 miles from USC, 2.2 miles from LA Coliseum, will be close to the new LA Rams StadiumH when complete. House shares property with small unit in back. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 W 51st Street have any available units?
1753 W 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 W 51st Street have?
Some of 1753 W 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 W 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1753 W 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 W 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 W 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1753 W 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1753 W 51st Street offers parking.
Does 1753 W 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 W 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 W 51st Street have a pool?
No, 1753 W 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1753 W 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 1753 W 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 W 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 W 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
