1753 W 51st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Back on the market after a few months of repairs. BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER NOW IN UNIT! 1000 SQ FT unit with spacious living area features updated plumbing, electrical, roof, and heating and air. Kitchen has updated dishwasher, stovetop/oven, cabinets, tiled countertops and backsplash. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled with new fixtures, sink, toilet, and shower stalls. Front yard in enclosed gate with drought tolerate landscaping. This unit comes with one parking space in enclosed garage. Plenty of street parking. Close to public transportation; 2.7 miles from USC, 2.2 miles from LA Coliseum, will be close to the new LA Rams StadiumH when complete. House shares property with small unit in back. No Section 8.