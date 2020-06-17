All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:21 AM

17522 Sherman Way

17522 Sherman Way · (818) 599-3322
Location

17522 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
Prime location in back of building, quiet end unit! Great views from balcony and bedrooms! Only 16 units in Secured complex, TOP level! Large 2 bed + 1.5 bath condo with no one above you! New laminate wood flooring throughout with tile floors in kitchen and baths! Crown moldings and high ceilings! Recessed lighting throughout! Master Bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in closet organizer! Newly painted interior! New microwave in kitchen. Central A/C and heating! 2 side by side parking spaces in gated garage with guest parking too! Pool, recreation room, sauna and storage areas! Fridge, washer, dryer included! Must See ! Please see virtual tour and video walk through!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17522 Sherman Way have any available units?
17522 Sherman Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17522 Sherman Way have?
Some of 17522 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17522 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
17522 Sherman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17522 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 17522 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17522 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 17522 Sherman Way does offer parking.
Does 17522 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17522 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17522 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 17522 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 17522 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 17522 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17522 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17522 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
