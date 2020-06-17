17522 Sherman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking sauna

Prime location in back of building, quiet end unit! Great views from balcony and bedrooms! Only 16 units in Secured complex, TOP level! Large 2 bed + 1.5 bath condo with no one above you! New laminate wood flooring throughout with tile floors in kitchen and baths! Crown moldings and high ceilings! Recessed lighting throughout! Master Bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in closet organizer! Newly painted interior! New microwave in kitchen. Central A/C and heating! 2 side by side parking spaces in gated garage with guest parking too! Pool, recreation room, sauna and storage areas! Fridge, washer, dryer included! Must See ! Please see virtual tour and video walk through!