Los Angeles, CA
1751 North KENMORE Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1751 North KENMORE Avenue

1751 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1751 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This modern-style apartment was built in 2000 and features high vaulted ceilings. Located upstairs and in back of a quiet fourplex in trendy Los Feliz, the unit is convenient to Griffith Park and the shops, restaurants and movie theaters of Los Feliz Village. Wonderful open plan with dishwasher and central A/C. Engineered wood flooring runs throughout most of the unit. 2nd floor unit with parking below and no one above or below you. Free shared laundry downstairs and covered parking for 2 cars tandem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

