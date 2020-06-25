1751 North KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

This modern-style apartment was built in 2000 and features high vaulted ceilings. Located upstairs and in back of a quiet fourplex in trendy Los Feliz, the unit is convenient to Griffith Park and the shops, restaurants and movie theaters of Los Feliz Village. Wonderful open plan with dishwasher and central A/C. Engineered wood flooring runs throughout most of the unit. 2nd floor unit with parking below and no one above or below you. Free shared laundry downstairs and covered parking for 2 cars tandem.