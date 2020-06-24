1747 Barry Ave

Amenities

$3699 / 2 bedroom-Fully remodeled townhouse - Property Id: 115986



Pictures are the EXACT apartment



Amenities:



1) Bright and spacious townhome with private patio



2) Living room and kitchen downstairs, Bedrooms upstairs



3) Laminate flooring throughout living room and bedrooms



4) Polished tile flooring in kitchen , bathrooms and patio



5) Floor to ceiling polished tile shower with frameless door and massage system



6) Brand new washer and dryer in unit



7) Glass tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathroom



8) Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including a microwave, a gas stove/oven, a range hood, a refrigerator with ice maker



9) Stainless steel kitchen sink with gooseneck faucet and pullout spout



10) Gas fireplace



11) Plenty of Storage



12) Windows in kitchen and bathrooms for fresh air



13) Central AC/heat



14) Recessed lights with smart switches, work with Alexa and Google assistant



15) Keyless door locks for both the building and the apartment.



16) Building Intercom Entry System



17) Gated underground garage with two parking spots

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115986

