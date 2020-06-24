1747 Barry Ave

Amenities
$3699 / 2 bedroom-Fully remodeled townhouse - Property Id: 115986
Pictures are the EXACT apartment
Amenities:
1) Bright and spacious townhome with private patio
2) Living room and kitchen downstairs, Bedrooms upstairs
3) Laminate flooring throughout living room and bedrooms
4) Polished tile flooring in kitchen , bathrooms and patio
5) Floor to ceiling polished tile shower with frameless door and massage system
6) Brand new washer and dryer in unit
7) Glass tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathroom
8) Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including a microwave, a gas stove/oven, a range hood, a refrigerator with ice maker
9) Stainless steel kitchen sink with gooseneck faucet and pullout spout
10) Gas fireplace
11) Plenty of Storage
12) Windows in kitchen and bathrooms for fresh air
13) Central AC/heat
14) Recessed lights with smart switches, work with Alexa and Google assistant
15) Keyless door locks for both the building and the apartment.
16) Building Intercom Entry System
17) Gated underground garage with two parking spots
