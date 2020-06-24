All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

1747 Barry Ave

1747 Barry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1747 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
$3699 / 2 bedroom-Fully remodeled townhouse - Property Id: 115986

Pictures are the EXACT apartment

Amenities:

1) Bright and spacious townhome with private patio

2) Living room and kitchen downstairs, Bedrooms upstairs

3) Laminate flooring throughout living room and bedrooms

4) Polished tile flooring in kitchen , bathrooms and patio

5) Floor to ceiling polished tile shower with frameless door and massage system

6) Brand new washer and dryer in unit

7) Glass tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathroom

8) Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including a microwave, a gas stove/oven, a range hood, a refrigerator with ice maker

9) Stainless steel kitchen sink with gooseneck faucet and pullout spout

10) Gas fireplace

11) Plenty of Storage

12) Windows in kitchen and bathrooms for fresh air

13) Central AC/heat

14) Recessed lights with smart switches, work with Alexa and Google assistant

15) Keyless door locks for both the building and the apartment.

16) Building Intercom Entry System

17) Gated underground garage with two parking spots
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115986
Property Id 115986

(RLNE5775340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Barry Ave have any available units?
1747 Barry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 Barry Ave have?
Some of 1747 Barry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Barry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Barry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Barry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 Barry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1747 Barry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Barry Ave offers parking.
Does 1747 Barry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 Barry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Barry Ave have a pool?
No, 1747 Barry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Barry Ave have accessible units?
No, 1747 Barry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Barry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1747 Barry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
