All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17468 Tiara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17468 Tiara Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17468 Tiara Street

17468 W Tiara St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17468 W Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with great curb appear in the heart of Encino. Features hardwood floors throughout, newer dual pane windows, central HVAC, blinds, an oversized entertainers backyard and a one car attached garage. The house is very light and bright and the kitchen was recently remodeled with brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Close to the Metro for alternative transportation, Trader Joe's, Balboa Park, dog park, Sepulveda Basin Recreational Center with golf courses, sport center, Encino Town Center and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17468 Tiara Street have any available units?
17468 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17468 Tiara Street have?
Some of 17468 Tiara Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17468 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
17468 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17468 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17468 Tiara Street is pet friendly.
Does 17468 Tiara Street offer parking?
Yes, 17468 Tiara Street offers parking.
Does 17468 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17468 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17468 Tiara Street have a pool?
No, 17468 Tiara Street does not have a pool.
Does 17468 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 17468 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17468 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17468 Tiara Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College