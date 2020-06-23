17468 Tiara Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with great curb appear in the heart of Encino. Features hardwood floors throughout, newer dual pane windows, central HVAC, blinds, an oversized entertainers backyard and a one car attached garage. The house is very light and bright and the kitchen was recently remodeled with brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Close to the Metro for alternative transportation, Trader Joe's, Balboa Park, dog park, Sepulveda Basin Recreational Center with golf courses, sport center, Encino Town Center and so much more!