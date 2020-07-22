All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:46 AM

1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street

1745 Camino Palmero Street · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Camino Palmero Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located on a beautiful tree lined street nestled below the Hollywood Hills this front facing unit explodes with light. Open floor plan with lots of space private balcony overlooking twinkling city lights. Remodeled and clean and ready for a new happy tenant. Building features include pool, spa, community recreation room and on-site manager with security cameras and so much more. Laundry rooms conveniently located on each floor. Walk to Famous Hollywood Blvd and enjoy the local entertainment and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have any available units?
1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have?
Some of 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street offers parking.
Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have a pool?
Yes, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street has a pool.
Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have accessible units?
No, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 CAMINO PALMERO Street has units with dishwashers.
