Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

17435 Tuscan Drive

17435 Tuscan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17435 Tuscan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Excellent opportunity to rent a beautifully upgraded home in Granada Hills most desirable neighborhood. This location is excellent for its proximity to schools, shopping, freeway access (118, 405, 5 and 210). The location also offers walking distance to Los Angeles 2nd largest park (O'Melveny Park). This amazing park includes massive picnic grounds, access to hiking trails, and much more. Property Highlights: Grand entry w/ vaulted ceilings which extend over the elegant step-down living room and true formal dine. There is remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steal appliances, bay window and recessed lighting. Spacious separate family room with fireplace overlooking the backyard. The entire downstairs has beautiful flooring and a remodeled 1/2 bath for guests. Grand master suite with double door entry, walk-in closet and private remodeled master bath with additional closet space, quartz counters with his and her sinks, new faucets and tile shower. All secondary bedrooms are of good size. Upstairs hall bath has a brand new upgraded vanity, faucet, sink and counter. Other home features include an in-door laundry room with linen closets, raised 6 panel interior doors, new windows, central a/c and heat. The very private rear-yard has a covered patio, large grass area, mature landscaping and colorful flowers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17435 Tuscan Drive have any available units?
17435 Tuscan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17435 Tuscan Drive have?
Some of 17435 Tuscan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17435 Tuscan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17435 Tuscan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17435 Tuscan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17435 Tuscan Drive offer parking?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17435 Tuscan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17435 Tuscan Drive have a pool?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17435 Tuscan Drive have accessible units?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17435 Tuscan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17435 Tuscan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
