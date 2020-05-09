All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106

1743 N Garfield Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1743 N Garfield Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 12/31/19 Available for immediate move-in, this 700 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.

The apartment is completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, air conditioning, extra closet space, a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and brand new appliances. The bathroom is roomy and has deep modern tub.

The building has secured/gated/reserved parking, along with a pool and onsite laundry.

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets. We do not accept section 8. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and a credit score over 600 to be approved. Units are not held longer than 2 weeks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824526)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have any available units?
1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have?
Some of 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 offers parking.
Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have a pool?
Yes, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 has a pool.
Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have accessible units?
No, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Garfield Pl Apt 106 has units with dishwashers.

