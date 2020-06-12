All apartments in Los Angeles
1741 Granville Ave

1741 S Granville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1741 S Granville Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Beautifully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath home in prime location. In the heart of the Sawtelle neighborhood, short walk or drive from popular local restaurants and bars on Sawtelle Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd (Plan Check, Tsujita, ROC Kitchen, En Sushi, responsibles). Walking distance to Trader Joes, Ralphs, and Walgreens. 10 minute walk to Expo Lines Bundy station. Two blocks from Santa Monica and about 5 miles to the beach. Multiple gyms and yoga studio within the neighborhood (less than 10 minute walk).

Home is fully furnished and ready to be occupied!All high quality furniture including hardwood floors, wood furniture, stainless steel appliances. All utilities (except internet & TV cable) included! Move-in ready!

Bedrooms include high quality furniture. Living room includes large 55 4k WiFi & Netflix, Amazon, Hulu enabled TV! House includes AC/Heating with a Nest Thermostat. Both bedrooms have Queen size mattresses. Second bedroom can also be used for guests and/or as an office. Desk/workstation with Wifi printer included in Bedroom 2.

Two balcony patios give plenty of outdoor space as well. A viewing patio is connected to the living room, and a large, spacious, private patio is connected to the Master Bedroom. Includes underground 2 car tandem parking space in secure gated garage. Street parking is easily available for guests. Laundry and dryer are just down the hall (about 20 steps).

Small pets OK, pending pet interview. Additional pet rent & deposit will be applicable.

Contact us now for a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Granville Ave have any available units?
1741 Granville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Granville Ave have?
Some of 1741 Granville Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Granville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Granville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Granville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Granville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Granville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Granville Ave offers parking.
Does 1741 Granville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Granville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Granville Ave have a pool?
No, 1741 Granville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Granville Ave have accessible units?
No, 1741 Granville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Granville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Granville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
