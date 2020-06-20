17387 West th Street

Amenities

Located in the historic Garment District and near the entertaining Power and Light District, restaurants, trolley and City Market this loft boasts high ceilings. Exposed brick and massive wood beams punctuate this raised one bedroom loft with bath. Comfortable king sized bed outfitted with high thread count sheets and soft blanket. The bathroom has a tub/shower combination and fluffy absorbent towels. Modestly stocked kitchen allows preparation of most simple meals. A pleasant, restful decor and furnishings give renters comfort to kick back, watch Netflix or amazon programming streamed on TV, surf the internet and enjoy this classic-chic KC loft!