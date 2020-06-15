1738 Armacost Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN Special 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!

Completely remodeled upstairs 1 + 1 in a small property on a quiet West LA street between Santa Monica and Olympic.Tastefully Finished - Light & Bright; Laminate & Tile Floors, Recessed Lights; New Range & Dishwasher; New Windows. Earthquake Retrofit Complete. One Parking Space.



Apt. #205 is also available for $2150 mo.



Great location close to Westwood, Brentwood, Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways, minutes from the beach.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.