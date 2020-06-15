All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1738 Armacost Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1738 Armacost Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:34 PM

1738 Armacost Avenue

1738 Armacost Avenue · (310) 477-5131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1738 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN Special 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!
Completely remodeled upstairs 1 + 1 in a small property on a quiet West LA street between Santa Monica and Olympic.Tastefully Finished - Light & Bright; Laminate & Tile Floors, Recessed Lights; New Range & Dishwasher; New Windows. Earthquake Retrofit Complete. One Parking Space.

Apt. #205 is also available for $2150 mo.

Great location close to Westwood, Brentwood, Santa Monica, 405 & 10 Freeways, minutes from the beach.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Armacost Avenue have any available units?
1738 Armacost Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Armacost Avenue have?
Some of 1738 Armacost Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Armacost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Armacost Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Armacost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Armacost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1738 Armacost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Armacost Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1738 Armacost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Armacost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Armacost Avenue have a pool?
No, 1738 Armacost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Armacost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1738 Armacost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Armacost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Armacost Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1738 Armacost Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity