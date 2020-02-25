17350 West SUNSET Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

PENTHOUSE Condo with panoramic Ocean and Mountain Views across the street from the beach. Enjoy the sunrise in the morning over Santa Monica and the sunset over Malibu in the evening. This sophisticated, airy, light-filled unit has two bedrooms on opposite side of the living room. The unit has newer floor to ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom, newer wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer AC unit. This 24-hour guard gated community is situated on nine beautifully landscaped acres with ocean views, lush grounds, vistas, private hiking/dog walking trails, gazebo area, full gym, salt water pools, hot tub and tennis court. The building underwent renovations recently. Utilities (including cable and internet) are included with rent. Welcome Home to Paradise! Available immediately!