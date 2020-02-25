All apartments in Los Angeles
17350 West SUNSET Boulevard
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:15 PM

17350 West SUNSET Boulevard

17350 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

17350 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
PENTHOUSE Condo with panoramic Ocean and Mountain Views across the street from the beach. Enjoy the sunrise in the morning over Santa Monica and the sunset over Malibu in the evening. This sophisticated, airy, light-filled unit has two bedrooms on opposite side of the living room. The unit has newer floor to ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom, newer wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer AC unit. This 24-hour guard gated community is situated on nine beautifully landscaped acres with ocean views, lush grounds, vistas, private hiking/dog walking trails, gazebo area, full gym, salt water pools, hot tub and tennis court. The building underwent renovations recently. Utilities (including cable and internet) are included with rent. Welcome Home to Paradise! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have any available units?
17350 West SUNSET Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have?
Some of 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17350 West SUNSET Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard offer parking?
No, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17350 West SUNSET Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

