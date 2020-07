Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Light and bright 2-bedroom or 1-bed + office with newly renovated bathroom, w/d hookups, and wood floors. Balcony at tree-top level overlooking Fuller Ave. Close to Runyon Canyon and all that Hollywood has to offer. 1735 N Fuller Ave is a secure building with gated garage, pool, gym, rec room, and on-site management. Unit comes with two tandem parking spots. Available Immediately - make your viewing appointment now!