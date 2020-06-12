All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17345 Mayall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17345 Mayall Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

17345 Mayall Street

17345 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17345 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this single story house nestled in a beautiful Northridge neighborhood. This 3 bed 2 bath home offers an open floor plan. As you enter the property you are greeted to gleaming hardwood floors, a living room with fireplace and a separate family room .The kitchen features double oven, built in range and breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a sliding door for easy access to your backyard and a master bath with a vanity and walk-in shower. Step outside to your spacious backyard that features a sparkling pool and spa, a large grassy area perfect for those summer bar-b-ques. Other features include an enclosed sunroom, fresh paint, laundry room inside and an attached 2 car garage. Located in the highly acclaimed Granada High School district. Centrally located where you can access the 405 & 118 freeway, minutes away from CSUN and shopping plazas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17345 Mayall Street have any available units?
17345 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17345 Mayall Street have?
Some of 17345 Mayall Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17345 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
17345 Mayall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17345 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 17345 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17345 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 17345 Mayall Street offers parking.
Does 17345 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17345 Mayall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17345 Mayall Street have a pool?
Yes, 17345 Mayall Street has a pool.
Does 17345 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 17345 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17345 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17345 Mayall Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College