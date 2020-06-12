17345 Mayall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Check out this single story house nestled in a beautiful Northridge neighborhood. This 3 bed 2 bath home offers an open floor plan. As you enter the property you are greeted to gleaming hardwood floors, a living room with fireplace and a separate family room .The kitchen features double oven, built in range and breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a sliding door for easy access to your backyard and a master bath with a vanity and walk-in shower. Step outside to your spacious backyard that features a sparkling pool and spa, a large grassy area perfect for those summer bar-b-ques. Other features include an enclosed sunroom, fresh paint, laundry room inside and an attached 2 car garage. Located in the highly acclaimed Granada High School district. Centrally located where you can access the 405 & 118 freeway, minutes away from CSUN and shopping plazas.