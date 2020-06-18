All apartments in Los Angeles
1734 North FULLER Avenue
1734 North FULLER Avenue

1734 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1734 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Desirable single-level unit located right down the street from the Runyon Canyon Park trailhead. Also Located minutes from the Sunset Strip and the Hollywood Bowl. Home features a high-end kitchen complete with marble counters, custom cabinets, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. Unit also includes wood floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, and plantation shutters throughout. Living and dining spaces have textured grass wallpaper, a wall-mounted TV, and a front-facing balcony. The master bedroom has ample closet space and an en-suite bath with marble floors. French doors lead from the master to a private sundeck perfect for entertaining. The large remodeled guest bath has dual sinks and Travertine floors. The second bedroom features massive closets and new carpet. The home has In-unit washer/dryer, central air/heat, two gated parking spaces, and private storage. The building includes a pool, hot tub, sauna, and newer roof. PLEASE CALL/TEXT ANDREW AN @ 818-531-8838 or LINDA SHIM @ 818-849-0533 FOR ALL SHOWING APPOINTMENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have any available units?
1734 North FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 1734 North FULLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 North FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1734 North FULLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 North FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1734 North FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1734 North FULLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 North FULLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1734 North FULLER Avenue has a pool.
Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1734 North FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 North FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 North FULLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
