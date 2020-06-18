1734 North FULLER Avenue

Amenities

Desirable single-level unit located right down the street from the Runyon Canyon Park trailhead. Also Located minutes from the Sunset Strip and the Hollywood Bowl. Home features a high-end kitchen complete with marble counters, custom cabinets, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. Unit also includes wood floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, and plantation shutters throughout. Living and dining spaces have textured grass wallpaper, a wall-mounted TV, and a front-facing balcony. The master bedroom has ample closet space and an en-suite bath with marble floors. French doors lead from the master to a private sundeck perfect for entertaining. The large remodeled guest bath has dual sinks and Travertine floors. The second bedroom features massive closets and new carpet. The home has In-unit washer/dryer, central air/heat, two gated parking spaces, and private storage. The building includes a pool, hot tub, sauna, and newer roof. PLEASE CALL/TEXT ANDREW AN @ 818-531-8838 or LINDA SHIM @ 818-849-0533 FOR ALL SHOWING APPOINTMENTS.