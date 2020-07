17338 Sherman Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ABSOLUTE TURN KEY PROPERTY WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS,UPDATED KITCHEN AND A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH A DINING AREA AND BRICK FIREPLACE. SPARKLING BATHROOMS,NEWER ENERGY EFFICIENT DOORS AND WINDOWS AND RECESSED LIGHTING. THE PLUMBING AND ELECTRICAL HAS ALSO BEEN UPDATED TO NEW STANDARDS WITH A TANK LESS WATER HEATER,AND MULTIPLE CABLE/PHONE LINES IN EVERY ROOM. IMPRESSIVE COVERED PATIO AND LANDSCAPED YARD ARE PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE GATED RV PARKING WILL ACCOMMODATE ALMOST ANY NEED INCLUDING A FULL SIZE MOTOR HOME. DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. OUTSTANDING CURB APPEAL. CLOSE TO PARK AND THE LAKE BALBOA RECREATION CENTER. METRO ACCESS WITHIN 1/2 BLOCK.SUBMIT ON PET WITH DEPOSIT.OWNER HAS SPENT THOUSANDS IN RECENT IMPROVEMENTS. BE SURE TO SEE THIS OUTSTANDING HOME.