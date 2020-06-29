All apartments in Los Angeles
1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1733 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short and long-term rentals! A stunning residence situated in a celebrity enclave in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Plaza. This fully furnished rare architectural treasure has four bedrooms (3 bedrooms inside house + 1 bedroom guest house), and sweeping, panoramic views from downtown L.A. to the ocean. Entertain and dine in the high-end designer kitchen fully loaded with the top appliances. Relax on the spacious patio that has a fire-pit and indoor/outdoor sun room. The NEW breathtaking infinity pool will be completed in the next 60 days perfect for summer! Modern living in the center of the sunset strip!!!! The Den could be an office or another bedroom. Property offers a two-car garage. Also available unfurnished. This property is non-smoking. 7,000 square foot lot and 3,000 square foot house. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
