1733 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Short and long-term rentals! A stunning residence situated in a celebrity enclave in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Plaza. This fully furnished rare architectural treasure has four bedrooms (3 bedrooms inside house + 1 bedroom guest house), and sweeping, panoramic views from downtown L.A. to the ocean. Entertain and dine in the high-end designer kitchen fully loaded with the top appliances. Relax on the spacious patio that has a fire-pit and indoor/outdoor sun room. The NEW breathtaking infinity pool will be completed in the next 60 days perfect for summer! Modern living in the center of the sunset strip!!!! The Den could be an office or another bedroom. Property offers a two-car garage. Also available unfurnished. This property is non-smoking. 7,000 square foot lot and 3,000 square foot house. Move in Ready!