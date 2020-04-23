All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17324 Horace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17324 Horace Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:55 PM

17324 Horace Street

17324 Horace Street · (818) 825-1969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17324 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,990

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spectacular Granada Hills home in a nice neighborhood. Newer construction, custom two-story home with RV ACCESS AND RECENTLY REMODELED! (built in 2006). With 3,570 sqft. (10,000 sqft lot). . 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath. Four bedrooms on upper level, and one room downstairs with full bathroom, could be used as a guest-room or office. Double-door main entry into the home. Elegant formal dining room. Vaulted ceiling in main living room. Fireplace in living room and another fireplace in the family room. Family room wired for surround sound. Tile floor through the kitchen and hallway. Hardwood floor in family room and living room.central vacuum. Two master bedrooms upstairs. One master bedroom with two walk-in closets, a spa tub, a frameless glass shower, and balcony. Custom built kitchen, includes island with built-in sink. Granite counters. All stainless steel appliances, including built-in Viking stovetop and hood, built-in oven and microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17324 Horace Street have any available units?
17324 Horace Street has a unit available for $4,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17324 Horace Street have?
Some of 17324 Horace Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17324 Horace Street currently offering any rent specials?
17324 Horace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17324 Horace Street pet-friendly?
No, 17324 Horace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17324 Horace Street offer parking?
No, 17324 Horace Street does not offer parking.
Does 17324 Horace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17324 Horace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17324 Horace Street have a pool?
No, 17324 Horace Street does not have a pool.
Does 17324 Horace Street have accessible units?
No, 17324 Horace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17324 Horace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17324 Horace Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17324 Horace Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity