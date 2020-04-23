17324 Horace Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Spectacular Granada Hills home in a nice neighborhood. Newer construction, custom two-story home with RV ACCESS AND RECENTLY REMODELED! (built in 2006). With 3,570 sqft. (10,000 sqft lot). . 5 bedroom and 4.5 bath. Four bedrooms on upper level, and one room downstairs with full bathroom, could be used as a guest-room or office. Double-door main entry into the home. Elegant formal dining room. Vaulted ceiling in main living room. Fireplace in living room and another fireplace in the family room. Family room wired for surround sound. Tile floor through the kitchen and hallway. Hardwood floor in family room and living room.central vacuum. Two master bedrooms upstairs. One master bedroom with two walk-in closets, a spa tub, a frameless glass shower, and balcony. Custom built kitchen, includes island with built-in sink. Granite counters. All stainless steel appliances, including built-in Viking stovetop and hood, built-in oven and microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.