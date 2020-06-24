All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1732 PELICAN AVENUE

1732 Pelican Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Pelican Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH VIEWS IN SAN PEDRO - BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN SAN PEDRO WITH VIEWS
This newly remodeled home has it all. Three bedroom, two bath, 1277 square feet home includes a two car garage, full size washer and dryer, new laminate flooring, stacked stone fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, new white shaker style cabinetry, dual pane windows, harbor and water views.central heating. Tenant pays all utilities. Shown by appointment Monday - Friday between 9 am to 3:30 pm. Call Greg at (562)987-3242 to schedule an appointment to view this great home. Owner prefers no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1873915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have any available units?
1732 PELICAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have?
Some of 1732 PELICAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 PELICAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 PELICAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 PELICAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 PELICAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 PELICAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
