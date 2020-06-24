1732 PELICAN AVENUE

Amenities

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH VIEWS IN SAN PEDRO - BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN SAN PEDRO WITH VIEWS

This newly remodeled home has it all. Three bedroom, two bath, 1277 square feet home includes a two car garage, full size washer and dryer, new laminate flooring, stacked stone fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, new white shaker style cabinetry, dual pane windows, harbor and water views.central heating. Tenant pays all utilities. Shown by appointment Monday - Friday between 9 am to 3:30 pm. Call Greg at (562)987-3242 to schedule an appointment to view this great home. Owner prefers no pets.



No Pets Allowed



