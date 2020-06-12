All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17270 Mayerling Street

17270 Mayerling Street · No Longer Available
Location

17270 Mayerling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sensational Granada Hills Single Story, North of Rinaldi Home for Lease in the Highly Desirable School District of El Oro Charter Elementary and Granada Hill Charter High School! Expansive Corner Lot with Gated Courtyard Entry and a Relaxing Rear Yard with Covered Patio and a Nice Lawn Area. Interior is Highlighted by Designer Wood Look Flooring, Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Step-Down Living Room with Cozy Fireplace and Plantation Shutters, Entry Area could be Dining Area or Sitting Room, Spacious and Light Filled Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Area, Granite Center Island, Oven and Built-in 5 Burner Range with Grill and Tons of Cabinet Space plus French Sliders to the Rear Yard. Separate Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Large Walk-in Closet and Private Full Bath with Dual Sinks, Spa Tub and Shower Stall. Secondary Bedrooms with Full Hall Bath and another Door to Rear Grounds. Additional Amenities Include: Central Air & Heat, Smooth Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, and a 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17270 Mayerling Street have any available units?
17270 Mayerling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17270 Mayerling Street have?
Some of 17270 Mayerling Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17270 Mayerling Street currently offering any rent specials?
17270 Mayerling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17270 Mayerling Street pet-friendly?
No, 17270 Mayerling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17270 Mayerling Street offer parking?
Yes, 17270 Mayerling Street offers parking.
Does 17270 Mayerling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17270 Mayerling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17270 Mayerling Street have a pool?
No, 17270 Mayerling Street does not have a pool.
Does 17270 Mayerling Street have accessible units?
No, 17270 Mayerling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17270 Mayerling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17270 Mayerling Street has units with dishwashers.
