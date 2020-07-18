All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1727 MALCOLM AVE

1727 S Malcolm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1727 S Malcolm Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Reduced! Great Deal for this Beautifully Upgraded Townhouse in a Lovely Garden Setting with a Private Backyard! This apartment is set back from the street among greenery & trees, in a darling 4-unit building. Much like a single family home, this unit has direct access off the kitchen to its own private backyard, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining. Downstairs features an open living room & dining room area & newly refinished hardwood floors (no carpet in the unit.) Separate kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator included! All brand new windows and recessed lighting. Upstairs are two bedrooms with hardwood floors + new air conditioning. Master has a cove ceiling, recessed lights and a nice treetop view. Washer & Dryer included. 1-car private garage w/automatic opener + 1 additional space in front. Water & Gardener included. Terrific location near UCLA, markets & shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have any available units?
1727 MALCOLM AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have?
Some of 1727 MALCOLM AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 MALCOLM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1727 MALCOLM AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 MALCOLM AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1727 MALCOLM AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1727 MALCOLM AVE offers parking.
Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 MALCOLM AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have a pool?
No, 1727 MALCOLM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have accessible units?
No, 1727 MALCOLM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 MALCOLM AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 MALCOLM AVE has units with dishwashers.
