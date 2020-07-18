1727 MALCOLM AVE

Amenities

Reduced! Great Deal for this Beautifully Upgraded Townhouse in a Lovely Garden Setting with a Private Backyard! This apartment is set back from the street among greenery & trees, in a darling 4-unit building. Much like a single family home, this unit has direct access off the kitchen to its own private backyard, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining. Downstairs features an open living room & dining room area & newly refinished hardwood floors (no carpet in the unit.) Separate kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, refrigerator included! All brand new windows and recessed lighting. Upstairs are two bedrooms with hardwood floors + new air conditioning. Master has a cove ceiling, recessed lights and a nice treetop view. Washer & Dryer included. 1-car private garage w/automatic opener + 1 additional space in front. Water & Gardener included. Terrific location near UCLA, markets & shops