Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

REMODELED! Spacious and bright with an excellent floor plan, 2BR+2BA of mix brand new hardwood floors and tiles. Beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Ideal split of 1BR on each side and with 2 full baths. Two parking spaces assigned. So convenient to walk to transportation, retail stores and groceries, and restaurants and other business establishments.