1726 EL CERRITO Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets gym media room

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking internet access media room

StayTony presents The Dorothy, a pet-friendly, fashionable boutique apartment building that specializes in rentals for a period as short as one month. This fully furnished, spacious 1 Bedroom is the ultimate in stylish living. Unit includes designer furniture, walk-in closet, tons of storage and cabinets, hardwood floors throughout and marble countertops. One parking space included. Unit includes and Landlord pays for the following: Gas, Electric, high speed wireless internet, plasma television and digital cable with 300 channels. The Dorothy is a half-block off of the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Within a couple of blocks are the world famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the W Hotel, the Hollywood and Highland Center (the site of the Academy Awards), LA Fitness gym, and endless trendy restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels.