Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1726 EL CERRITO Place
Last updated February 23 2020 at 1:36 PM

1726 EL CERRITO Place

1726 El Cerrito Place · No Longer Available
Location

1726 El Cerrito Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
internet access
media room
StayTony presents The Dorothy, a pet-friendly, fashionable boutique apartment building that specializes in rentals for a period as short as one month. This fully furnished, spacious 1 Bedroom is the ultimate in stylish living. Unit includes designer furniture, walk-in closet, tons of storage and cabinets, hardwood floors throughout and marble countertops. One parking space included. Unit includes and Landlord pays for the following: Gas, Electric, high speed wireless internet, plasma television and digital cable with 300 channels. The Dorothy is a half-block off of the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Within a couple of blocks are the world famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the W Hotel, the Hollywood and Highland Center (the site of the Academy Awards), LA Fitness gym, and endless trendy restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have any available units?
1726 EL CERRITO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have?
Some of 1726 EL CERRITO Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 EL CERRITO Place currently offering any rent specials?
1726 EL CERRITO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 EL CERRITO Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 EL CERRITO Place is pet friendly.
Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place offer parking?
Yes, 1726 EL CERRITO Place offers parking.
Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 EL CERRITO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have a pool?
No, 1726 EL CERRITO Place does not have a pool.
Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have accessible units?
No, 1726 EL CERRITO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 EL CERRITO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 EL CERRITO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
