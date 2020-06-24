1726 EL CERRITO Place

Amenities
StayTony presents The Dorothy, a pet-friendly, fashionable boutique apartment building that specializes in rentals for a period as short as one month. This fully furnished, spacious 1 Bedroom is the ultimate in stylish living. Unit includes designer furniture, walk-in closet, tons of storage and cabinets, hardwood floors throughout and marble countertops. One parking space included. Unit includes and Landlord pays for the following: Gas, Electric, high speed wireless internet, plasma television and digital cable with 300 channels. The Dorothy is a half-block off of the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Within a couple of blocks are the world famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the W Hotel, the Hollywood and Highland Center (the site of the Academy Awards), LA Fitness gym, and endless trendy restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels.