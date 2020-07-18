1725 256th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful free-standing back unit town home built in 2004 gives the impression of a single-family home. The 3-bedroom Mediterranean style home boasts with brightness, high ceilings, and a spacious open floor-plan allowing for a seamless transition from the living to dining room, which also includes its own fireplace for those cold California nights, and the entire unit has central air for the hot summers. The first floor is also host to a large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and opens up to a cozy outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining guests. On the second floor, you will find the master-suite bedroom with a fireplace, an oversized walk-in closet, a luxurious bathroom with a separate shower & bathtub, dual sinks and a private balcony. The other 2 bedrooms, a full bath, a den and the laundry area are also located on the second floor.