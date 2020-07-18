All apartments in Los Angeles
1725 256th Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

1725 256th Street

1725 256th St · No Longer Available
Location

1725 256th St, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful free-standing back unit town home built in 2004 gives the impression of a single-family home. The 3-bedroom Mediterranean style home boasts with brightness, high ceilings, and a spacious open floor-plan allowing for a seamless transition from the living to dining room, which also includes its own fireplace for those cold California nights, and the entire unit has central air for the hot summers. The first floor is also host to a large gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and opens up to a cozy outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining guests. On the second floor, you will find the master-suite bedroom with a fireplace, an oversized walk-in closet, a luxurious bathroom with a separate shower & bathtub, dual sinks and a private balcony. The other 2 bedrooms, a full bath, a den and the laundry area are also located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 256th Street have any available units?
1725 256th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 256th Street have?
Some of 1725 256th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 256th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1725 256th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 256th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1725 256th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1725 256th Street offer parking?
No, 1725 256th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1725 256th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 256th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 256th Street have a pool?
No, 1725 256th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1725 256th Street have accessible units?
No, 1725 256th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 256th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 256th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
