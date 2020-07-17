17242 Horace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Fully UPGRADED and REMODELED 2,030 sq ft 4 BD/ 3 BA is in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Granada Hills School District. Upgrades throughout include: Landscaping, lighting, double paned windows, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, doors, copper plumbing, roof, electric panel and so much more. The master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and attached master bath with custom tile, and high-end vanity. The 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 additional full baths provide the perfect layout of this home for a large family or college students looking to share a house. . Additional features include open concept living room with custom double-sided fireplace, main house laundry, entertainer's backyard with sparkling pool & spa and central A/C. There is also an attached fully permitted 424 sq ft Studio unit available for lease for $1600 with its own private entrance and separate address, mini split HVAC unit, kitchenette with gas hook up for a stove and custom tile bath with like new vanity. Conveniently located within minutes of Northridge Mall, churches, restaurants, schools and entertainment. HURRY! as this move in ready property will not last long. This property is also listed for sale MLS#SR19257512. Please contact Darla Stuart 818-401-8469 for all questions and showing requests.