All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17242 Horace Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17242 Horace Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:00 PM

17242 Horace Street

17242 W Horace St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17242 W Horace St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fully UPGRADED and REMODELED 2,030 sq ft 4 BD/ 3 BA is in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Granada Hills School District. Upgrades throughout include: Landscaping, lighting, double paned windows, quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, doors, copper plumbing, roof, electric panel and so much more. The master bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and attached master bath with custom tile, and high-end vanity. The 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 additional full baths provide the perfect layout of this home for a large family or college students looking to share a house. . Additional features include open concept living room with custom double-sided fireplace, main house laundry, entertainer's backyard with sparkling pool & spa and central A/C. There is also an attached fully permitted 424 sq ft Studio unit available for lease for $1600 with its own private entrance and separate address, mini split HVAC unit, kitchenette with gas hook up for a stove and custom tile bath with like new vanity. Conveniently located within minutes of Northridge Mall, churches, restaurants, schools and entertainment. HURRY! as this move in ready property will not last long. This property is also listed for sale MLS#SR19257512. Please contact Darla Stuart 818-401-8469 for all questions and showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17242 Horace Street have any available units?
17242 Horace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17242 Horace Street have?
Some of 17242 Horace Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17242 Horace Street currently offering any rent specials?
17242 Horace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17242 Horace Street pet-friendly?
No, 17242 Horace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17242 Horace Street offer parking?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not offer parking.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17242 Horace Street have a pool?
Yes, 17242 Horace Street has a pool.
Does 17242 Horace Street have accessible units?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17242 Horace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17242 Horace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College