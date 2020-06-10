All apartments in Los Angeles
1724 VIEWMONT Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

1724 VIEWMONT Drive

1724 Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Located in a gated, private enclave in the heart of the Sunset Strip, this sleek modern home offers abundance of entertaining space and commanding city to ocean views. The entry level features spacious living and dining rooms plus a chef's kitchen with center island. Ascend a flight of stairs to three guest bedroom suites plus a large master suite featuring walk-in closet, and an outdoor deck with head-on city views. There is a 12 seat theatre along with an office and pool cabana that can double as additional bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
1724 VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 1724 VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 VIEWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 VIEWMONT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
