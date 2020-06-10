1724 VIEWMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool media room

Located in a gated, private enclave in the heart of the Sunset Strip, this sleek modern home offers abundance of entertaining space and commanding city to ocean views. The entry level features spacious living and dining rooms plus a chef's kitchen with center island. Ascend a flight of stairs to three guest bedroom suites plus a large master suite featuring walk-in closet, and an outdoor deck with head-on city views. There is a 12 seat theatre along with an office and pool cabana that can double as additional bedrooms.