17231 Archwood Street

Amenities

Charming detached 1 bedroom / 1 bath Guest House with wonderful surrounding landscaping located in the beautiful and quiet neighborhood of Lake Balboa. House has full kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Fresh paint, laminate flooring, recessed lighting throughout house. Modern and updated bathroom with new fixtures and accessories. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet with tons of shelving for all your wardrobe needs. Home has mini split A/C unit and ceiling fan in living area. Spacious yard where you can create your own private oasis or garden next to a wonderful lemon tree which provides plenty of shade for those cool nights when you will want to be outdoors. House is move-in ready and will not last! *Please note Homeowner has dogs, but this home has a strict No Pet policy. Smoke-free Street parking only Wheelchair accessible Laundry on-site (shared washer/dryer with homeowner) Utilities included (gas, water, power, trash and sewer ONLY) No Section 8 accepted