Los Angeles, CA
17231 Archwood Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

17231 Archwood Street

17231 Archwood St · No Longer Available
Location

17231 Archwood St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Charming detached 1 bedroom / 1 bath Guest House with wonderful surrounding landscaping located in the beautiful and quiet neighborhood of Lake Balboa. House has full kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Fresh paint, laminate flooring, recessed lighting throughout house. Modern and updated bathroom with new fixtures and accessories. Bedroom has a large walk-in closet with tons of shelving for all your wardrobe needs. Home has mini split A/C unit and ceiling fan in living area. Spacious yard where you can create your own private oasis or garden next to a wonderful lemon tree which provides plenty of shade for those cool nights when you will want to be outdoors. House is move-in ready and will not last! *Please note Homeowner has dogs, but this home has a strict No Pet policy. Smoke-free Street parking only Wheelchair accessible Laundry on-site (shared washer/dryer with homeowner) Utilities included (gas, water, power, trash and sewer ONLY) No Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17231 Archwood Street have any available units?
17231 Archwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17231 Archwood Street have?
Some of 17231 Archwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17231 Archwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
17231 Archwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17231 Archwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17231 Archwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 17231 Archwood Street offer parking?
No, 17231 Archwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 17231 Archwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17231 Archwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17231 Archwood Street have a pool?
No, 17231 Archwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 17231 Archwood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 17231 Archwood Street has accessible units.
Does 17231 Archwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17231 Archwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
