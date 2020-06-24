All apartments in Los Angeles
1723 South DURANGO Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1723 South DURANGO Avenue

1723 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1723 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, pool, spa, state-of-the-art surround sound, Chef's gourmet Kitchen and an overflow of parking that is hard to find in LA! You will also find spacious walk-in closets, a laundry room for additional comfort and oversized balconies with views. This luxurious home is perfect for families, professionals, and large groups. 3 of the 5 bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms. The other 2 bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom, however, shower and toilet are private from sinks in this bath. 3 of the bedrooms feature large balconies. The yard is completely private and offers a heated pool and spa. The home also offers a soft water system, filtered drinking water, instant hot water and a salt-water pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have any available units?
1723 South DURANGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have?
Some of 1723 South DURANGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 South DURANGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1723 South DURANGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 South DURANGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 South DURANGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 South DURANGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
