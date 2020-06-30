All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

17224 keswick Street

17224 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

17224 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Stunning new construction modern farmhouse available for lease immediately! Enter through auto-gate off of alley to this incredible newly built 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom guest house. Featuring vaulted ceilings throughout, this light and bright home is highlighted by a wide open "great room" with gorgeous custom kitchen featuring new white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain-slab countertops. Master bedroom is humongous and features an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is also very large and is serviced by a beautifully done guest bath. With a private yard and paver patio/driveway this home is completely private and separated from the main house. It is a total must see to believe! You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17224 keswick Street have any available units?
17224 keswick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17224 keswick Street have?
Some of 17224 keswick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17224 keswick Street currently offering any rent specials?
17224 keswick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17224 keswick Street pet-friendly?
No, 17224 keswick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17224 keswick Street offer parking?
No, 17224 keswick Street does not offer parking.
Does 17224 keswick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17224 keswick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17224 keswick Street have a pool?
No, 17224 keswick Street does not have a pool.
Does 17224 keswick Street have accessible units?
No, 17224 keswick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17224 keswick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17224 keswick Street has units with dishwashers.

