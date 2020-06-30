17224 keswick Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Stunning new construction modern farmhouse available for lease immediately! Enter through auto-gate off of alley to this incredible newly built 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom guest house. Featuring vaulted ceilings throughout, this light and bright home is highlighted by a wide open "great room" with gorgeous custom kitchen featuring new white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain-slab countertops. Master bedroom is humongous and features an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is also very large and is serviced by a beautifully done guest bath. With a private yard and paver patio/driveway this home is completely private and separated from the main house. It is a total must see to believe! You will not be disappointed!