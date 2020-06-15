17220 West th Street

Amenities

Fully furnished Executive Rental Home located in the historic residential part of Ontario, California. Easy access to the 10 freeway, Metro train station and the Ontario Airport. 2,450 square foot home, with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Home has eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, study and indoor laundry facilities. Spacious backyard including a pool and spa as well as a covered patio. 2 car garage. Gardener and pool services included. Located near many shopping centers as well as malls including the Montclair Plaza and Ontario Mills.