Los Angeles, CA
1722 North Avalon Boulevard
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1722 North Avalon Boulevard

1722 North Avalon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1722 North Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Avalon Apartments, located in the heart of the Los Angeles Harbor, very near Wilmington Waterfront Park. Visit the battleships Iowa and Lane Victory, docked in San Pedro, only a few minutes away! Easy freeway access and a couple of miles away from beautiful Long Beach. ?RENTAL DETAILS? Rent: $1750/month Deposit: $500 on approved credit Pets accepted with additional $500 deposit and $35/per pet monthly rent. 2 pets max. ?UNIT FEATURES? Wall Heater Window A/C in living room (*Select units, available upon request for additional monthly fee) Hardwood floor throughout Vertical Blinds Gas Stove with Oven, Refrigerator and garbage disposal ?PROPERTY DETAILS? Controlled Access Gated parking (1 space per unit included in rent) Onsite Laundry Facility On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests 24/7 On Call Emergency Maintenance Line Avalon Apartments, located at 1722 N. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744 Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have any available units?
1722 North Avalon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have?
Some of 1722 North Avalon Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 North Avalon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1722 North Avalon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 North Avalon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 North Avalon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 North Avalon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
