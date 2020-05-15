1722 North Avalon Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Avalon Apartments, located in the heart of the Los Angeles Harbor, very near Wilmington Waterfront Park. Visit the battleships Iowa and Lane Victory, docked in San Pedro, only a few minutes away! Easy freeway access and a couple of miles away from beautiful Long Beach. ?RENTAL DETAILS? Rent: $1750/month Deposit: $500 on approved credit Pets accepted with additional $500 deposit and $35/per pet monthly rent. 2 pets max. ?UNIT FEATURES? Wall Heater Window A/C in living room (*Select units, available upon request for additional monthly fee) Hardwood floor throughout Vertical Blinds Gas Stove with Oven, Refrigerator and garbage disposal ?PROPERTY DETAILS? Controlled Access Gated parking (1 space per unit included in rent) Onsite Laundry Facility On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests 24/7 On Call Emergency Maintenance Line Avalon Apartments, located at 1722 N. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744 Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12723422



(RLNE5268143)