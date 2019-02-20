All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1722 MALTMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1722 MALTMAN Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

1722 MALTMAN Avenue

1722 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous Spanish style home in the hills of Silver Lake available for lease! Up the brick walk shaded by a huge pine tree, find mature landscaping and a front patio perfect for relaxing. Enter the light filled living room with original plaster details and built-in bookshelves that opens onto the formal dining room. The adjoining kitchen makes entertaining a dream: gorgeous gray cabinetry, butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, a convenient powder room, and a breakfast room surrounded by windows with views of the back garden. Nearby is a small bedroom, and the central hall leads to a beautifully remodeled full bath along with two other bedrooms. Outside, find a large tiered deck leading to a lawn surrounded by fruit trees, a fire pit, and picnic table - multiple areas for lounging, dining, and play. Additionally, find an adorable vintage playhouse and the original garage that has been converted into a space perfect for a home office or guests. Another charming patio area with a pergola sits in front of the garage, along with raised beds for flowers or a vegetable garden. Though you'll rarely want to leave, all of this is just moments from the best restaurants and boutiques of Silver Lake on Sunset and Hyperion Blvds!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
1722 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 1722 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 MALTMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College