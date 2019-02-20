1722 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Spanish style home in the hills of Silver Lake available for lease! Up the brick walk shaded by a huge pine tree, find mature landscaping and a front patio perfect for relaxing. Enter the light filled living room with original plaster details and built-in bookshelves that opens onto the formal dining room. The adjoining kitchen makes entertaining a dream: gorgeous gray cabinetry, butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, a convenient powder room, and a breakfast room surrounded by windows with views of the back garden. Nearby is a small bedroom, and the central hall leads to a beautifully remodeled full bath along with two other bedrooms. Outside, find a large tiered deck leading to a lawn surrounded by fruit trees, a fire pit, and picnic table - multiple areas for lounging, dining, and play. Additionally, find an adorable vintage playhouse and the original garage that has been converted into a space perfect for a home office or guests. Another charming patio area with a pergola sits in front of the garage, along with raised beds for flowers or a vegetable garden. Though you'll rarely want to leave, all of this is just moments from the best restaurants and boutiques of Silver Lake on Sunset and Hyperion Blvds!!