1722 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Gorgeous Spanish style home in the hills of Silver Lake available for lease! Up the brick walk shaded by a huge pine tree, find mature landscaping and a front patio perfect for relaxing. Enter the light filled living room with original plaster details and built-in bookshelves that opens onto the formal dining room. The adjoining kitchen makes entertaining a dream: gorgeous gray cabinetry, butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, a convenient powder room, and a breakfast room surrounded by windows with views of the back garden. Nearby is a small bedroom, and the central hall leads to a beautifully remodeled full bath along with two other bedrooms. Outside, find a large tiered deck leading to a lawn surrounded by fruit trees, a fire pit, and picnic table - multiple areas for lounging, dining, and play. Additionally, find an adorable vintage playhouse and the original garage that has been converted into a space perfect for a home office or guests. Another charming patio area with a pergola sits in front of the garage, along with raised beds for flowers or a vegetable garden. Though you'll rarely want to leave, all of this is just moments from the best restaurants and boutiques of Silver Lake on Sunset and Hyperion Blvds!!