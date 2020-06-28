17212 PALISADES Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Peaceful, quite and tranquil townhome situated in the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains. Freshly painted and newly carpeted throughout. Living room with fireplace and views of the patio. Wood floors throughout the kitchen, den/office. Spacious formal dining area. Large powder room located off the main living area. Master suite with high ceilings, private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet. Master bath with large vanity, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. 2nd bedroom, also with an in-suite. Private 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hook-ups. No pets. No Smoking inside or out. Tenant to review all rules and regulations set forth by the HOA, ( CC&R"s)