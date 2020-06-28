All apartments in Los Angeles
17212 PALISADES Circle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

17212 PALISADES Circle

17212 Palisades Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17212 Palisades Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Peaceful, quite and tranquil townhome situated in the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains. Freshly painted and newly carpeted throughout. Living room with fireplace and views of the patio. Wood floors throughout the kitchen, den/office. Spacious formal dining area. Large powder room located off the main living area. Master suite with high ceilings, private balcony, fireplace, walk-in closet. Master bath with large vanity, double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. 2nd bedroom, also with an in-suite. Private 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hook-ups. No pets. No Smoking inside or out. Tenant to review all rules and regulations set forth by the HOA, ( CC&R"s)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17212 PALISADES Circle have any available units?
17212 PALISADES Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17212 PALISADES Circle have?
Some of 17212 PALISADES Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17212 PALISADES Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17212 PALISADES Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17212 PALISADES Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17212 PALISADES Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17212 PALISADES Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17212 PALISADES Circle offers parking.
Does 17212 PALISADES Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17212 PALISADES Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17212 PALISADES Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17212 PALISADES Circle has a pool.
Does 17212 PALISADES Circle have accessible units?
No, 17212 PALISADES Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17212 PALISADES Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17212 PALISADES Circle has units with dishwashers.
