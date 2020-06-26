All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:13 AM

1716 Purdue Ave

1716 S Purdue Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1716 S Purdue Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63f9599059 ---- Upper Single bedroom office apartment located in the heart of Sawtella-West Los Angeles, just blocks from the major freeways, shopping & trendy restaurants. Unit features hardwood floors, AC, balcony, secure video entry, full designer bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. The building is a quiet & secured 3-story over subterranean parking, which includes 1 assigned parking space & community laundry. Pet friendly! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units. Rent Sqft: $3.27 Floor Size: 750 sqft Lot: Neighborhood, WaterSource \\ Public Parking: 1 space Unit Floor: 3 Heating: Radiant Cooling: No Data Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: No Data

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Purdue Ave have any available units?
1716 Purdue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Purdue Ave have?
Some of 1716 Purdue Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Purdue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Purdue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Purdue Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Purdue Ave offers parking.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have a pool?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Purdue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Purdue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
