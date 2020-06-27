All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

17158 PALISADES Circle

17158 Palisades Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17158 Palisades Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Enjoy your private haven in the Palisades Highlands! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, new HVAC and electrical. No detail has been overlooked. 2 car garage for convenience and privacy, this lovely home offers something for everyone. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the master balcony as well as great amenities offered by the HOA. You truly have to see this to believe how nice this townhouse is. Your private oasis just minutes from all Palisades Village has to offer. Quiet, private, convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17158 PALISADES Circle have any available units?
17158 PALISADES Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17158 PALISADES Circle have?
Some of 17158 PALISADES Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17158 PALISADES Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17158 PALISADES Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17158 PALISADES Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17158 PALISADES Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17158 PALISADES Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17158 PALISADES Circle offers parking.
Does 17158 PALISADES Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17158 PALISADES Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17158 PALISADES Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17158 PALISADES Circle has a pool.
Does 17158 PALISADES Circle have accessible units?
No, 17158 PALISADES Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17158 PALISADES Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17158 PALISADES Circle has units with dishwashers.
