1715 North Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Completely remodeled Spanish home offering a serene urban oasis with gorgeous city and pool views just north of Hollywood Boulevard. This unique floor plan includes a formal living room with views of downtown and family room with walls of windows to pool, both with working fireplaces. Old World details include arched doorways, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs offers a large master suite w/ rooftop deck overlooking the pool & second master bedroom, both w/ ensuite baths & stunning city views from the terrace. Private backyard surrounded by mature landscaping, with updates for privacy nearing completion, create an idyllic entertaining space, and the finished garage & bonus room, complete with powder room and new washer/dryer, offer a flexible space for home office, gym or game room.



Bedrooms and bathrooms

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Basement

Basement: Finished

Flooring: Hardwood

Heating features: Forced air

Cooling features: Central

Appliances included in sale: Dishwasher, Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer

Other interior features

Total interior livable area: 2,688 sqft

Fireplace: Yes



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjHad9RJV6T



GreatSchools rating

7/10

Gardner Street Elementary School

Grades:K-6

Distance:0.6 mi

3/10

Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School

Grades:6-8

Distance:1.8 mi

6/10

Fairfax Senior High School

Grades:9-12

Distance:1.2 mi