1715 North Fairfax Avenue

Amenities
Completely remodeled Spanish home offering a serene urban oasis with gorgeous city and pool views just north of Hollywood Boulevard. This unique floor plan includes a formal living room with views of downtown and family room with walls of windows to pool, both with working fireplaces. Old World details include arched doorways, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs offers a large master suite w/ rooftop deck overlooking the pool & second master bedroom, both w/ ensuite baths & stunning city views from the terrace. Private backyard surrounded by mature landscaping, with updates for privacy nearing completion, create an idyllic entertaining space, and the finished garage & bonus room, complete with powder room and new washer/dryer, offer a flexible space for home office, gym or game room.
Bedrooms and bathrooms
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3.5
Basement
Basement: Finished
Flooring: Hardwood
Heating features: Forced air
Cooling features: Central
Appliances included in sale: Dishwasher, Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer
Other interior features
Total interior livable area: 2,688 sqft
Fireplace: Yes
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjHad9RJV6T
GreatSchools rating
7/10
Gardner Street Elementary School
Grades:K-6
Distance:0.6 mi
3/10
Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School
Grades:6-8
Distance:1.8 mi
6/10
Fairfax Senior High School
Grades:9-12
Distance:1.2 mi