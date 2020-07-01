All apartments in Los Angeles
1715 North Fairfax Avenue

1715 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Completely remodeled Spanish home offering a serene urban oasis with gorgeous city and pool views just north of Hollywood Boulevard. This unique floor plan includes a formal living room with views of downtown and family room with walls of windows to pool, both with working fireplaces. Old World details include arched doorways, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, marble countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs offers a large master suite w/ rooftop deck overlooking the pool & second master bedroom, both w/ ensuite baths & stunning city views from the terrace. Private backyard surrounded by mature landscaping, with updates for privacy nearing completion, create an idyllic entertaining space, and the finished garage & bonus room, complete with powder room and new washer/dryer, offer a flexible space for home office, gym or game room.

Bedrooms and bathrooms
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3.5
Basement
Basement: Finished
Flooring: Hardwood
Heating features: Forced air
Cooling features: Central
Appliances included in sale: Dishwasher, Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer
Other interior features
Total interior livable area: 2,688 sqft
Fireplace: Yes

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjHad9RJV6T

GreatSchools rating
7/10
Gardner Street Elementary School
Grades:K-6
Distance:0.6 mi
3/10
Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School
Grades:6-8
Distance:1.8 mi
6/10
Fairfax Senior High School
Grades:9-12
Distance:1.2 mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1715 North Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1715 North Fairfax Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 North Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1715 North Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 North Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue has a pool.
Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 North Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 North Fairfax Avenue has units with dishwashers.

