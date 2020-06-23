All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

1715 252nd Street

1715 252nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1715 252nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully upgraded, tri-level executive Townhome. Private and brightly lit corner unit thoughtfully upgraded with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and designer paint. Entertain your guests or just relax in the beautiful open-concept, living room, dining and kitchen area. The home consists of 2 master suites each with their own bathrooms on 3rd floor. Family room (can be used as 3rd bedroom) with 3rd bathroom and laundry area on main entry with direct access to private 2 garage. Must see to appreciate location and size of the home. Only a few miles to fine dining, AMC theaters, Whole foods, Trader Joes, Rolling Hills Plaza, Del Amo Mall, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 252nd Street have any available units?
1715 252nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 252nd Street have?
Some of 1715 252nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 252nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 252nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 252nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 252nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1715 252nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 252nd Street offers parking.
Does 1715 252nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 252nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 252nd Street have a pool?
No, 1715 252nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 252nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 252nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 252nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 252nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
