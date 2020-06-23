1715 252nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautifully upgraded, tri-level executive Townhome. Private and brightly lit corner unit thoughtfully upgraded with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and designer paint. Entertain your guests or just relax in the beautiful open-concept, living room, dining and kitchen area. The home consists of 2 master suites each with their own bathrooms on 3rd floor. Family room (can be used as 3rd bedroom) with 3rd bathroom and laundry area on main entry with direct access to private 2 garage. Must see to appreciate location and size of the home. Only a few miles to fine dining, AMC theaters, Whole foods, Trader Joes, Rolling Hills Plaza, Del Amo Mall, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes.