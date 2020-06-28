All apartments in Los Angeles
17139 WILLARD Street

17139 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Location

17139 Willard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious kitchen.Ready to move-in condition with new flooring, central air conditioning and concrete driveway.Two covered parking space and spacious backyard. The large living room window gives a wide open view of the backyard. Laundry room is right next to the kitchen.A very quite neighborhood with broad streets near Lake BalboaThis delightful home is located in a very desirable area, convenient to Freeways both 405 and 101 also major shopping, and transportation.Seller may ask to cross qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17139 WILLARD Street have any available units?
17139 WILLARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17139 WILLARD Street have?
Some of 17139 WILLARD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17139 WILLARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
17139 WILLARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17139 WILLARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 17139 WILLARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17139 WILLARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 17139 WILLARD Street offers parking.
Does 17139 WILLARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17139 WILLARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17139 WILLARD Street have a pool?
No, 17139 WILLARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 17139 WILLARD Street have accessible units?
No, 17139 WILLARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17139 WILLARD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17139 WILLARD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
