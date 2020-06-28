17139 WILLARD Street

Amenities

The property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious kitchen.Ready to move-in condition with new flooring, central air conditioning and concrete driveway.Two covered parking space and spacious backyard. The large living room window gives a wide open view of the backyard. Laundry room is right next to the kitchen.A very quite neighborhood with broad streets near Lake BalboaThis delightful home is located in a very desirable area, convenient to Freeways both 405 and 101 also major shopping, and transportation.Seller may ask to cross qualify.