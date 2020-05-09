17138 Vose Street

Amenities

Single-story, Lake Balboa home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast nook + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; dual pane windows; wired for security system; extra spacious rear yard w/large covered patio, sprinkler system + storage shed; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.