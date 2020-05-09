All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

17138 Vose Street

17138 Vose St · No Longer Available
Location

17138 Vose St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-story, Lake Balboa home available for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Amenities include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/breakfast nook + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; dual pane windows; wired for security system; extra spacious rear yard w/large covered patio, sprinkler system + storage shed; gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17138 Vose Street have any available units?
17138 Vose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17138 Vose Street have?
Some of 17138 Vose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17138 Vose Street currently offering any rent specials?
17138 Vose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17138 Vose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17138 Vose Street is pet friendly.
Does 17138 Vose Street offer parking?
Yes, 17138 Vose Street offers parking.
Does 17138 Vose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17138 Vose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17138 Vose Street have a pool?
No, 17138 Vose Street does not have a pool.
Does 17138 Vose Street have accessible units?
No, 17138 Vose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17138 Vose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17138 Vose Street has units with dishwashers.
