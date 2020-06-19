All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17134 PALISADES Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17134 PALISADES Circle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

17134 PALISADES Circle

17134 Palisades Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17134 Palisades Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Spacious Palisades Highlands Townhome with Air Conditioning!!! Newly upgraded with brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, fresh paint and new window coverings! Ideal floorplan with a nicely sized open family room/ kitchen, formal dining room, living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens to a charming brick patio area. This unit has two bedrooms up, each with ensuite bathrooms and a two car private garage with direct access. Community Pool and spa add to the resort like amenities that embody the Highlands lifestyle. Available Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17134 PALISADES Circle have any available units?
17134 PALISADES Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17134 PALISADES Circle have?
Some of 17134 PALISADES Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17134 PALISADES Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17134 PALISADES Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17134 PALISADES Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17134 PALISADES Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17134 PALISADES Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17134 PALISADES Circle offers parking.
Does 17134 PALISADES Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17134 PALISADES Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17134 PALISADES Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17134 PALISADES Circle has a pool.
Does 17134 PALISADES Circle have accessible units?
No, 17134 PALISADES Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17134 PALISADES Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17134 PALISADES Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College