17134 PALISADES Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Spacious Palisades Highlands Townhome with Air Conditioning!!! Newly upgraded with brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, fresh paint and new window coverings! Ideal floorplan with a nicely sized open family room/ kitchen, formal dining room, living room with a wood burning fireplace that opens to a charming brick patio area. This unit has two bedrooms up, each with ensuite bathrooms and a two car private garage with direct access. Community Pool and spa add to the resort like amenities that embody the Highlands lifestyle. Available Immediately!