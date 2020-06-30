1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom | Laundry Hookups | 1-car Garage - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:

https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.

***

This large apartment is over 1000 SqFt, and a short drive to Brouwerij West craft brewery, 22nd Street Landing, the San Pedro Marina and parks. This upstairs, second floor unit is completely over the garages at rear of property. Vinyl plank flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms only. Kitchen has a balcony and comes with a freestanding gas stove. The refrigerator is left behind by previous tenant for your use, but owner is not responsible for repairs nor replacement. Laundry hookups in the central hallway - tenant to supply their own washer & dryer. Comes with a 1-car garage. Owner pays water/sewer only - tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of ANYTHING including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 7 people.



No Pets Allowed



