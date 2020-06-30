All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3

1711 South Mesa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1711 South Mesa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom | Laundry Hookups | 1-car Garage - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:
https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.
***
This large apartment is over 1000 SqFt, and a short drive to Brouwerij West craft brewery, 22nd Street Landing, the San Pedro Marina and parks. This upstairs, second floor unit is completely over the garages at rear of property. Vinyl plank flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms only. Kitchen has a balcony and comes with a freestanding gas stove. The refrigerator is left behind by previous tenant for your use, but owner is not responsible for repairs nor replacement. Laundry hookups in the central hallway - tenant to supply their own washer & dryer. Comes with a 1-car garage. Owner pays water/sewer only - tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of ANYTHING including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 7 people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have any available units?
1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have?
Some of 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 offers parking.
Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have a pool?
No, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have accessible units?
No, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 S. Mesa Street Apt #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College