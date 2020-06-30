All apartments in Los Angeles
1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive
1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive

Location

1711 Bridgeport Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VIEW, VIEWS, VIEWS! Peaceful, Mount Washington 3 bed, 3 bath beautiful split level home on a giant lot. Quiet road that connects to scenic hiking trails in beautiful Elyria Canyon. Start your day on the balcony watching the birds and gazing out at the 180 degree views of the San Gabriel Mnts and Verdugo Hills. Wind down at the end of the day in huge master bathroom, soaker tub that overlooks breath-taking panoramic views. Lots of outdoor space to entertain. Available for lease from now until Sept with some flexibility on dates. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Lease amount includes all utilities and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have any available units?
1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have?
Some of 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive offers parking.
Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have a pool?
No, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive has units with dishwashers.

