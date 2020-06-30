1711 BRIDGEPORT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

VIEW, VIEWS, VIEWS! Peaceful, Mount Washington 3 bed, 3 bath beautiful split level home on a giant lot. Quiet road that connects to scenic hiking trails in beautiful Elyria Canyon. Start your day on the balcony watching the birds and gazing out at the 180 degree views of the San Gabriel Mnts and Verdugo Hills. Wind down at the end of the day in huge master bathroom, soaker tub that overlooks breath-taking panoramic views. Lots of outdoor space to entertain. Available for lease from now until Sept with some flexibility on dates. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Lease amount includes all utilities and gardener.