Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1710 MALCOLM Avenue

1710 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Top floor front-facing corner Condo unit with tree-top views. The living room has a fireplace and access to an extra-large balcony with a huge walk-in wet bar perfect for storage or a small home office. In addition to a dining room, there is a breakfast area in the kitchen. The master bedroom has an extremely large walk-in closet and a separate shower and tub plus a skylight. Built-in cabinets in the center hallway. Neutral off white plush carpet throughout. There is side by side parking in a gated garage. Approximately 2 blocks to Westwood Blvd's eateries and shops. Easy access to UCLA, Freeways, Century City and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have any available units?
1710 MALCOLM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have?
Some of 1710 MALCOLM Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 MALCOLM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 MALCOLM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 MALCOLM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue offers parking.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 MALCOLM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 MALCOLM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
