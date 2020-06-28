1710 MALCOLM Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Top floor front-facing corner Condo unit with tree-top views. The living room has a fireplace and access to an extra-large balcony with a huge walk-in wet bar perfect for storage or a small home office. In addition to a dining room, there is a breakfast area in the kitchen. The master bedroom has an extremely large walk-in closet and a separate shower and tub plus a skylight. Built-in cabinets in the center hallway. Neutral off white plush carpet throughout. There is side by side parking in a gated garage. Approximately 2 blocks to Westwood Blvd's eateries and shops. Easy access to UCLA, Freeways, Century City and public transportation.