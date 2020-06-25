17065 Nanette Street

Amenities

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Fabulous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Home with Spectacular View! - This home is a classic Eichler built home. The home is Mid-Century modern with a unique and iconic design. Entering through the front door, you step directly into a beautiful atrium. This is perfect area to entertain or relax. The living room is spacious and opens to a formal dining area. There is even a fireplace that will add even more charm to this one-of-a-kind home. The kitchen is a perfect size with walk-in pantry and ample counter and cupboard space. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom having a private bathroom with Jack-n-Jill sinks and walk-in closet. The additional 3 bedrooms are well sized and share a full bathroom. There is a hallway linen closet and additional coat closet. There is a huge laundry room off the kitchen which could be used as an office. The backyard is beautiful with great mountain views and space to entertain. The side yard has a storage shed and there is an attached two car garage. The home sits North of Rinaldi in a beautiful residential neighborhood and is close great neighborhood schools, parks, hiking trails, and freeways. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. May consider pet with pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4824210)