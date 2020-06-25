All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17065 Nanette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17065 Nanette Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

17065 Nanette Street

17065 Nanette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17065 Nanette Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Granada Hills Home with Spectacular View! - This home is a classic Eichler built home. The home is Mid-Century modern with a unique and iconic design. Entering through the front door, you step directly into a beautiful atrium. This is perfect area to entertain or relax. The living room is spacious and opens to a formal dining area. There is even a fireplace that will add even more charm to this one-of-a-kind home. The kitchen is a perfect size with walk-in pantry and ample counter and cupboard space. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with the master bedroom having a private bathroom with Jack-n-Jill sinks and walk-in closet. The additional 3 bedrooms are well sized and share a full bathroom. There is a hallway linen closet and additional coat closet. There is a huge laundry room off the kitchen which could be used as an office. The backyard is beautiful with great mountain views and space to entertain. The side yard has a storage shed and there is an attached two car garage. The home sits North of Rinaldi in a beautiful residential neighborhood and is close great neighborhood schools, parks, hiking trails, and freeways. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. May consider pet with pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17065 Nanette Street have any available units?
17065 Nanette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17065 Nanette Street have?
Some of 17065 Nanette Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17065 Nanette Street currently offering any rent specials?
17065 Nanette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17065 Nanette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17065 Nanette Street is pet friendly.
Does 17065 Nanette Street offer parking?
Yes, 17065 Nanette Street offers parking.
Does 17065 Nanette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17065 Nanette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17065 Nanette Street have a pool?
No, 17065 Nanette Street does not have a pool.
Does 17065 Nanette Street have accessible units?
No, 17065 Nanette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17065 Nanette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17065 Nanette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College