1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning renovated 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Upper Unit in Great Neighborhood. Situated in a Charming Three Unit Building Which Offers Great Privacy and Feels More Like a Single Family Home. This Home Features Hardwood Floors Through, Duel Pane Windows, Upgraded Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Granite Counters And Tile Flooring, The Kitchen Also Features Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator. This Must See Unit Has Two Good Size Bedrooms One With His and Hers Closets, (Walk in Closet and Another Closet). In Unit Washer and Dryer and One Totally Remodeled Bathroom. This Unit is Located on a Wide Tree Lined Street Near Great Restaurants, Shopping, The Grove, Beverley Center and Many More Stores, Downtown Culver City Restaurants, Farmers Market and Cafes, Schools Hospitals and The Freeway. The Unit Also Comes With an Enclosed Detached 2 Car Garage With Access to a Gated Backyard That Leads Directly To the Stairs To The Unit. Don't Miss this Stunning Unit In A Great Location of West LA.