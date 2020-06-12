All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

1706 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1706 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning renovated 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Upper Unit in Great Neighborhood. Situated in a Charming Three Unit Building Which Offers Great Privacy and Feels More Like a Single Family Home. This Home Features Hardwood Floors Through, Duel Pane Windows, Upgraded Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Granite Counters And Tile Flooring, The Kitchen Also Features Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator. This Must See Unit Has Two Good Size Bedrooms One With His and Hers Closets, (Walk in Closet and Another Closet). In Unit Washer and Dryer and One Totally Remodeled Bathroom. This Unit is Located on a Wide Tree Lined Street Near Great Restaurants, Shopping, The Grove, Beverley Center and Many More Stores, Downtown Culver City Restaurants, Farmers Market and Cafes, Schools Hospitals and The Freeway. The Unit Also Comes With an Enclosed Detached 2 Car Garage With Access to a Gated Backyard That Leads Directly To the Stairs To The Unit. Don't Miss this Stunning Unit In A Great Location of West LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 S Crescent Heights Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
