All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1705 Burlington 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1705 Burlington 1/2
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

1705 Burlington 1/2

1705 S Burlington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1705 S Burlington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 Bath bottom unit home in Pico Union area of Los Angeles. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This historic foursquare craftsman consist of two buildings with 2-units each plus 10+ parking spots. Built in 1919 this rarity exudes history, character, and charm. These beautiful homes have been remodeled from top to bottom and inside/out with all new wood flooring, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new recessed lighting, new kitchens, new bathrooms, new appliances, central AC units, new fixtures, new inside/outside paint, new cement, new front landscape, new front fencing, and the list goes on. The front building consists of two units with 2-bed and 1-bath each and the rear-detached building consists of a 1-bed 1-bath downstairs and a studio unit up top. There's washer/dryer hookups in the units and plenty of parking space for each unit. Located less than 1 mile away from Staples Center and all of the Downtown LA attractions. Also near USC, Los Angeles Football Club Stadium, LA Coliseum, schools, and shopping centers. Water/Trash/Electricity included. Possible small pet with deposit. This property will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have any available units?
1705 Burlington 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have?
Some of 1705 Burlington 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Burlington 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Burlington 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Burlington 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Burlington 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Burlington 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Burlington 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1705 Burlington 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Burlington 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Burlington 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Burlington 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College