1705 Burlington 1/2

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 Bath bottom unit home in Pico Union area of Los Angeles. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This historic foursquare craftsman consist of two buildings with 2-units each plus 10+ parking spots. Built in 1919 this rarity exudes history, character, and charm. These beautiful homes have been remodeled from top to bottom and inside/out with all new wood flooring, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new recessed lighting, new kitchens, new bathrooms, new appliances, central AC units, new fixtures, new inside/outside paint, new cement, new front landscape, new front fencing, and the list goes on. The front building consists of two units with 2-bed and 1-bath each and the rear-detached building consists of a 1-bed 1-bath downstairs and a studio unit up top. There's washer/dryer hookups in the units and plenty of parking space for each unit. Located less than 1 mile away from Staples Center and all of the Downtown LA attractions. Also near USC, Los Angeles Football Club Stadium, LA Coliseum, schools, and shopping centers. Water/Trash/Electricity included. Possible small pet with deposit. This property will not last!!