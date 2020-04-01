1700 Benedict Canyon Drive

Amenities

Nestled on lush grounds & offering the utmost privacy, this brand new FULLY FURNISHED stylish 3-story modern oasis is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills with seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the entire home. Enter to radiant living room, bar & dining room with glass walls showcasing massive canyon & treetop views. Soak up all day sun on the multi-level outdoor entertaining area with pool, spa, BBQ, fireplace and 2 private rooftop decks accessed via a stunning spiral staircase. The state-of-the-art kitchen includes stone finishes, breakfast island, top-of-the-line appliances and a luminous bay window. The spacious master suite includes walk-in closet, contemporary bathroom design and private balcony with spectacular views. Features an office, storage, 2 car garage and easy elevator access to each floor. Only 1.3 miles from Sunset Blvd, 3 mins to the iconic BH Hotel, 5 mins to Rodeo Dr and the best shopping, dining & entertainment that 90210 has to offer.