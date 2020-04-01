All apartments in Los Angeles
1700 Benedict Canyon Drive

1700 Benedict Canyon Drive · (818) 430-1047
Location

1700 Benedict Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2953 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled on lush grounds & offering the utmost privacy, this brand new FULLY FURNISHED stylish 3-story modern oasis is situated in the heart of Beverly Hills with seamless indoor-outdoor flow throughout the entire home. Enter to radiant living room, bar & dining room with glass walls showcasing massive canyon & treetop views. Soak up all day sun on the multi-level outdoor entertaining area with pool, spa, BBQ, fireplace and 2 private rooftop decks accessed via a stunning spiral staircase. The state-of-the-art kitchen includes stone finishes, breakfast island, top-of-the-line appliances and a luminous bay window. The spacious master suite includes walk-in closet, contemporary bathroom design and private balcony with spectacular views. Features an office, storage, 2 car garage and easy elevator access to each floor. Only 1.3 miles from Sunset Blvd, 3 mins to the iconic BH Hotel, 5 mins to Rodeo Dr and the best shopping, dining & entertainment that 90210 has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have any available units?
1700 Benedict Canyon Drive has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Benedict Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive does offer parking.
Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Benedict Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
